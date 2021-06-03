50,000 Shares in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hassan Baqar bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,392 shares of company stock worth $329,242.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

