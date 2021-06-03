Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $726,000.

Shares of PFDRU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

