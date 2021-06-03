Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2,756.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $70,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,571 shares of company stock valued at $314,859,166 over the last three months.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $243.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

