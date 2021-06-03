Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $392,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Chubb by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB opened at $171.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

