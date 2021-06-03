Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $59,687,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Shares of HAYW opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hayward from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

