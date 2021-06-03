Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.90% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000.

NAAC stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

