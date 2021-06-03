Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 250 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 250 price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 228.30.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.