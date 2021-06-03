Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $23.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

