100,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHHC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

