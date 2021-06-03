Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $992,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $5,945,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEC stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

