Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

