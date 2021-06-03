Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.