HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $6.14 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,070 shares of company stock worth $6,656,272 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

