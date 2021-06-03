Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 7,722 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPB. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.67.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.