Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.59 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

