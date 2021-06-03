Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 2,288 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Universal by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Universal in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UVV opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

