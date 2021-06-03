MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-$729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

