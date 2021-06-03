Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $191.57

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.57 and last traded at $191.52, with a volume of 1385596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.79. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

