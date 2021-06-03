Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $779.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

