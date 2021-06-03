Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce sales of $319.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after buying an additional 542,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after buying an additional 546,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

