E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$371 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.75 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ETWO stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

