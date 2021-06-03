Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.94

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 52601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,475 shares of company stock worth $5,355,449. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.