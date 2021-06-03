Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $121.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $56.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 183,361 shares of company stock worth $9,545,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

