Brokerages Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Jun 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.11. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

