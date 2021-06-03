-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.15). Groupon reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

