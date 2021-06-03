XinFin Network Price Tops $0.0598 on Top Exchanges (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $733.32 million and $3.19 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.09 or 0.01163557 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,670,556,789 coins and its circulating supply is 12,270,556,789 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.