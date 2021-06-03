Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.58

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NINOY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

