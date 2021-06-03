Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,809 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Goosehead Insurance worth $51,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,777 shares of company stock worth $33,967,988. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

