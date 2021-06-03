Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $58.12 Million Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,640,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Open Lending by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Open Lending by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 23.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 23.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

LPRO opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

