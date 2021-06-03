Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 62,142 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.67% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $73,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 258,647 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

