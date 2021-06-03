Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,816,000 after acquiring an additional 534,140 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Centene by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,654,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,487,000 after acquiring an additional 367,943 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

