Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 93,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,069,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several analysts have commented on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.