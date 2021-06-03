Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.27.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

