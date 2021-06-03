Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GWRE opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.56.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

