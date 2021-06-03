Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin Sells 7,694 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 394,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

