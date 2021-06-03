Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower stock opened at $262.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

