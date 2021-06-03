Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.0% in the first quarter. Q Capital Solutions now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.74 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

