Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $145.97 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,126 shares of company stock worth $3,520,706. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

