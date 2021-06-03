Forsta AP Fonden Sells 25,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.