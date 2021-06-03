Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

