PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

NYSE:PPG opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $182.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

