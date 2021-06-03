Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $57,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 149.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 121,363 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $356.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

