Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 29th total of 652,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $165.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.98. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

