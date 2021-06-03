Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Increases By 27.7%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $423,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

