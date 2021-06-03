Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE AAP opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
