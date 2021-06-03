Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.88 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $96.59 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

