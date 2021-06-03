Origin Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $366,362.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $366,362.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00284841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00195573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.72 or 0.01178683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,889.17 or 0.99925689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

