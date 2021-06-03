FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561,192 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of FirstEnergy worth $63,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.