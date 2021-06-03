Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $66,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $407,141,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $290.38 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

