Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $71.76 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.41% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $71,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

